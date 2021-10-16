Portuguese / Spanish / English

German chancellor in Istanbul to meet Turkey president

October 16, 2021 at 2:25 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Germany, News, Turkey
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) in Istanbul, Turkey on 16 October 2021 [Serhat Çağdaş/Anadolu Agency]
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday arrived at the Huber Mansion in Istanbul to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Anadolu Agency reports.

Merkel and Erdogan boarded a golf cart and visited the beach area of the mansion.

Standing next to the flags of Turkey and Germany, the two leaders greeted local and foreign journalists in the area.

Later, the two leaders left the area for the scheduled meeting.

