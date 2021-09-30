Germany: Tunisia's democratic gains key for stability

It is of utter importance to implement democracy in Tunisia to achieve the country's stability, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said yesterday.

Merkel's spokesperson, Steffen Seibert, said in a statement that the chancellor's remarks had come during her phone call with Tunisian President Kais Saied.

"The talks focused on the internal political situation in Tunisia and bilateral relations," Seibert added, noting that Merkel had hailed what he described as "Tunisia's democratic gains in the past."

Merkel, the official pointed out, had stressed on the "importance of democratic gains for the stability and safety of Tunisia." "A return to parliamentary democracy in dialogue with all political actors was essential," she added.

Saied has held nearly total power since 25 July when he sacked the prime minister, suspended parliament and assumed executive authority citing a national emergency.

Tunisia: political action against presidential decisions hope to prevent collapse of the state