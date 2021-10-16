Iran blames Israel for Lebanon's unrest 

As it condemned the killing of Shia protesters in Beirut, Iran declared that the shootings are seditions backed by the "Zionist entity", Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported on Friday.

"Iran believes that the people, the government, the army and the resistance in Lebanon will successfully overcome seditions backed by the Zionist entity," IRNA reported Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh asserting.

The shootings, carried out by the far-right Christian Lebanese Forces party led by Samir Geagea, came as people gathered in Beirut to protest against the judge leading the probe into last year's blast in the city's port, Tarek Bitar.

Seven people were killed and dozens wounded in the most violent street fighting in the Lebanese capital in decades.

Hezbollah and its allies accuse Bitar of singling out politicians for questioning, most of them allied with Hezbollah.

Bitar is the second judge to lead the complicated investigation; his predecessor was removed following legal challenges.

On Thursday, shortly before the planned protest, an appeals court turned down a request to remove Bitar from his post, filed by two lawmakers who are defendants in the case, both allies of Hezbollah.