Israeli minister reveals likely reconciliation between PA, UAE

Israeli-Arab Minister of Regional Cooperation, Issawi Frej, has revealed that a possible reconciliation between the Palestinian Authority (PA) and UAE would be announced soon, Al Khaleej Online reported on Sunday.

Speaking to Erem News, an Emirati news website, Frej, who has recently visited Abu Dhabi, said that he had met with PA President Mahmoud Abbas along with other Israeli officials in Ramallah and then met with UAE officials during his visit to the country.

He said that he found both sides were ready to mend mutual relations "I saw desire and positive intentions," he said.

"In the coming days or weeks," he said, "we will see positive progress in the PA-UAE relations."

The Israeli-Arab minister claimed that there had been attempts to damage relations between the UAE and the PA and the Palestinians.

He did not give time, but he said: "Next month or before the end of the year, there will be tangible results for the ongoing efforts."

In September 2020, the UAE and Israel signed a deal to normalise their relations brokered by the USA, provoking anger among the PA and the Palestinians toward the UAE.