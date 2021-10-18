Portuguese / Spanish / English

Questions raised over why January 25 murals removed at AUC

October 18, 2021
Image of the Egyptian revolution that took place on 25th January 2011 [Egypt Is The Gift Of The Nile/Facebook]
 October 18, 2021 at 10:30 am

All murals celebrating the January 25 revolution at the American University in Cairo (AUC) have been removed, according to a Twitter post by Journalism Professor Kim Fox.

The murals have been on the campus since the 2011 uprising. Their removal follows vandalism against a January 25 photo exhibition in the AUC.

In an official response the AUC said on Twitter that they had been removed for maintenance purposes and would be reinstalled later in the week.

Following the revolution a decade ago, activists graffitied the walls of downtown Cairo in memory of the protests that toppled long-time dictator Hosni Mubarak.

The artwork served to represent the revolutionaries' version of history, contrary to what was happening in the state-run media and what was being promoted as the official narrative.

However, authorities painted over the graffiti and installed CCTV cameras.

Many graffiti artists were arrested under the Protest Law whilst others, including Ganzeer, left the country.

Last year, Egyptian authorities authorised an upgrade of Tahrir Square, the centre of the revolution, and revolutionaries accused them of attempting to erase history and their struggle for democracy.

The government was also accused of rewriting history when it constructed a memorial to honour police and soldiers near Rabaa Square, even though many revolutionaries had died at the hands of the police.

