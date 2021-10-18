Turkey aims long term relations with Africa, Erdogan says

Turkey's President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, says Turkey aims for long-term relations with African countries, during his visit to Angola, Anadolu News Agency reports.

According to the report, President Erdogan was speaking at a news conference at the Ataturk Airport in Istanbul before departing for Angola's capital, Luanda. He is also due to visit Togo and Nigeria as part of his four-day Africa tour.

"I have made 38 visits to 28 African countries, including during my Prime Ministry term. This trip is also important, as it is the first official visit from Turkey at the presidential level to Angola and Togo," he said.

Erdogan said that they will continue to bring Turkey and Africa closer in every field.

Turkey stands out as a strategic partner for African countries, with a $25 billion trade volume by the end of 2020, the president added.

Last month, Turkey and Angola signed a bilateral agreement to reach a $500 million trade volume as a first stage.

READ: Turkish-American relations face a new test