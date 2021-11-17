Tunisia parliament delegation to attend inter-parliamentary conference in Spain

A senior delegation representing the Tunisian Parliament is preparing to participate in the Inter-Parliamentary Union meeting scheduled to take place in Madrid next week.

Arabi21 news site quoted unnamed sources as saying that the Inter-Parliamentary Union did not cancel the Tunisian parliament's membership, and therefore it can participate in all the events held by the union.

On 25 July, Tunisian President Kais Saied cited Article 80 of the constitution to dismiss Prime Minister Hicham Mechichi, freeze the work of parliament for 30 days, lift the immunity of ministers, and appoint himself as head of the executive authority until the formation of a new government. The majority of the country's political parties slammed the move as a "coup against the constitution" and the achievements of the 2011 revolution.

Former adviser to Tunisian President Moncef Marzouki, Anouar Al-Gharbi, told Arabi21: "There is no doubt that the Inter-Parliamentary Union's failure to recognise the coup measures taken by President Kais Saied on July 25th, in terms of freezing parliament and lifting the immunity of its members, represents an international position in support of the democratic transition in Tunisia, which must be adhered to."

"In light of President Kais Saied's continuation of monopolising power and disrupting institutions, there is no way for state institutions but to adhere to the constitution and laws, and not to abandon their duty to serving the country's interests, and fulfilling the international obligations of which it is part," Al-Gharbi added.

Tunisian Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi had received an invitation to participate in the Fifth Conference of Speakers of Parliament in the Inter-Parliamentary Union, which was held in Vienna in September. He delegated MPs Osama Al-Khelaifi and Fathi Al-Ayadi to represent him.

