Mohammed El-Kurd addresses UN on anniversary of Palestine partition

As part of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People and coinciding with the 74th anniversary of the UN's partition plan, Palestinian writer and activist, Mohammed El-Kurd addressed the UN General Assembly yesterday.

Opening with sarcasm, he thanked the international community "for these ground-breaking speeches", adding "I'm sure the occupation authorities [Israel] are really concerned right now".

Referring to the on-going Israeli occupation of Palestinian land and war crimes, Kurd said that they "will not be stopped by statements of condemnation and raised eyebrows" neither will it be "stopped by tweets of concerns".

Instead, Kurd insisted, the problem was not due to ignorance but "inaction" and reiterated the need for what he said were "transformative political measures" which include boycotts and state-level sanctions.

"I know that the occupation will end. The Palestinian cause will erupt victorious"

"We deserve justice and liberation within our lifetime. We deserve our land back," he said as his closing remarks.

Mohammed and his twin sister, Muna, were both named among the most 100 influential people as part of TIME magazine's annual list in September.

"Through online posts and media appearances, sibling activists Mohammed and Muna El-Kurd provided the world with a window into living under occupation in East Jerusalem this spring—helping to prompt an international shift in rhetoric in regard to Israel and Palestine," the magazine wrote.

"Charismatic and bold, they became the most recognisable voices of those threatened with losing their homes in Sheikh Jarrah."

Yesterday, Israel protested the UN's observance of the partition and holding the Palestinian solidarity event. Israel's UN envoy, Gilad Erdan, labelled the event aimed at highlighting the Palestinian right of return as "outrageous".

"On November 29th, exactly 74 years ago, the UN recognised the Jewish people's right to a state. The Jews and Israel accepted this partition plan and the Palestinians and the Arab countries rejected it and tried to destroy us," said Erdan.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian National Council, which is affiliated with the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), said in a statement yesterday that the rights of the Palestinians are "preserved, immutable, inalienable and will not go away".

Palestinian Authority President, Mahmoud Abbas, also stated that the Palestinians "will not tolerate Israeli occupation forever".

