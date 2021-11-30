'UN must reverse decision to partition Palestine'

Deputy Secretary-General of the Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad (PCPA), Hisham Abu Mahfouz, yesterday called for the UN to back down on its decision to partition Palestine, Quds Press reported.

He also called for the UN to put pressure on the Israeli occupation to "implement all the international resolutions related to Palestinians and stop all Israeli aggression on the Palestinian people."

Marking the International Day for Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Abu Mahfouz told Quds Press that the Israeli occupation "continues ignoring UN resolutions related to Palestine and continues its aggression on the Palestinians and their Islamic and Christian holy sites."

The Israeli occupation also "continues its aggression on Palestinian prisoners, Palestinian land, Palestinian prisoners and continues the Judaisation of Palestine."

Referring to the UN resolution to partition Palestine, he said: "This resolution [issued in 1947] targeted the legitimate Palestinian rights and was considered the foundation for the expulsion of Palestinians from their homeland as the Israeli occupation committed the most brutal crimes which resulted in disasters which have lasted until today."

Abu Mahfouz stressed the importance of solidarity with Palestine and the Palestinians, and called for confronting the Israeli Judaisation policies in Jerusalem, as well as the daily raids of Al-Aqsa Mosque, the targeting of Jerusalem's neighbourhoods and continuous settlement.

The PCPA is an assembly created in February 2017 which aims to improve Palestinian rights.

READ: Brazil renews support for the Palestinian people on International Day of Solidarity