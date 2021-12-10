Israel threatens Palestine university students

Dozens of Palestinian students at An-Najah University in occupied Nablus yesterday received threatening messages from the Israeli occupation intelligence.

Students told Safa that they had received "text messages on our mobile phones from an Israeli number warning us of participating in the activities of the Islamic bloc."

"The Islamic bloc activities are illegal, and your participation will expose you to punishment," the messages read.

The Palestinian students pointed out that the occupation's intelligence services used to send such messages to intimidate students, "especially close to the anniversary of the establishment of the Hamas movement."

