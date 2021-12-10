'Hamas not intimidated by Israel, PA arrests'

Senior Hamas leader Sheikh Hassan Yousef said the campaign of arrests and persecution launched by the Israeli occupation forces and the Palestinian Authority's security services in the occupied West Bank against the movement's members and supporters, will not intimidate it or stop it from continuing on the path to liberate Palestine.

"Since Hamas was established, the Israeli occupation's methods of dealing with this movement have not stopped, including killing, deportation and arrests in order to dissuade Hamas from its project, but they have repeatedly failed, as Hamas is constantly developing its structure, methods and means," Sheikh Yousef said in a statement yesterday.

Earlier yesterday, Israeli occupation forces arrested 28 Palestinians across the West Bank, including Hamas leader Karim Ayyad, a number of former prisoners and students of An-Najah University, while the PA security forces continue to arrest and prosecute the movement's cadres and prevent the movement from holding reception ceremonies for released prisoners.

Sheikh Youssef pointed out that recent opinion polls confirm that Hamas is endorsed by the Palestinian masses.

"The [Israeli] occupation, at every stage, believes that it has ended Hamas or broken its will, but the reality is exactly the opposite, as Hamas is moving forward," he said.

