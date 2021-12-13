Israeli forces shoot, kill Palestinian man in West Bank

A Palestinian man was killed and two others were injured by Israeli soldiers when they stormed the West Bank city of Nablus in the early hours of Monday, a health official said.

Sources reported to Wafa News Agency that the Palestinian man, Jameel al Kayyal, 31, was shot in the head by the Israeli occupation forces.

Two others were also wounded, the sources said, noting that all of them were rushed to a Palestinian hospital.

Ahmad Jabril, Director of the Palestinian Red Crescent's (PRC) Emergency and Ambulance Department in Nablus, told WAFA that Al Kayyal, was killed after Israeli soldiers shot him in the head, and the two others were injured when an Israeli military vehicle ran them over.

Israeli occupation military claimed that its soldiers opened fire after they had come under fire.

According to the Times of Israel, the occupation forces arrested a Palestinian claiming they found a machine gun in his possession.

Arbitrary arrests of Palestinian citizens is a common ploy used by Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank.

