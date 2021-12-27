Israeli forces attack peaceful protesters

Israeli occupation forces attacked, on Sunday evening, a peaceful Palestinian demonstration organised against the violence of Israeli settlers, Wafa news agency reported.

According to sources, who spoke to Wafa, the Israeli occupation forces opened fire at the Palestinian protesters and threw gas canisters at them.

The protest took place on Nablus-Qalqilia Street, near the village of Al Fundaq. It was organised by young activists to protest against the increasing violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the village of Burqa, southwest of Nablus.

Activist Akef Jomaa said: "We protested against the increasing settler violence in the village of Burqa, which has been subject to a rise in settlers' attacks and terrorism."

He pointed out that a number of the protesters were wounded and suffocated due to the heavy Israeli firing of tear gas.

The protesters raised the Palestinian flag and chanted slogans condemning the settlers' attacks on the Palestinian people, especially in the village of Burqa, which are being carried out under the protection of the Israeli military.

Wafa reported that a number of the protesters were detained, but gave no details about their detention.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent Israeli settlers, protected by the Israeli occupation forces, attacked the village of Buraq on Sunday and wounded 247 people.