PA president will not let violence of Israel settlers to continue against Palestinians

Palestinian Authority (PA), PLO, and Fatah President Mahmoud Abbas pledged on Monday he will not let the violence of Israeli settlers against Palestinians continue, a statement said.

The statement, which was issued by Abbas' spokesman, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, said: "We will not allow the assaults by the Israeli occupation and its settlers against our people to continue."

According to the statement, Abbas did not mention any mechanism, but said: "Our people have the tools to defend their rights and no one should underestimate the potential and the determination of our people."

The spokesman added: "The current situation resulting from Israel's policies in the Palestinian territories is like playing with fire and is unacceptable, and we will not allow it to continue."

He continued, "No force can impose on the Palestinian people what to do. The Palestinian people have the ability and determination to thwart all conspiracies being hatched against their cause."

Abu Rudeineh urged the international community "to intervene urgently to provide international protection for the Palestinian people, as Israel cannot continue to act as a state above the law."

The statement came in response to the ongoing wave of violence being carried out by Israeli settlers backed by the occupation army against the villages of Burqa, Sebastia, and Bazariya in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

