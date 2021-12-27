Somalia president suspends prime minister over alleged corruption

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed on Monday suspended the country's prime minister over alleged corruption and misuse of public land reports Anadolu Agency.

"Noting that the Prime Minister [Mohamed Hussein Roble] on 26 December 2021, appointed a new Minister of Defense without completing the ongoing investigation into interference in the ongoing investigation into the corruption of public lands owned by SNA, the work, and powers of the Prime Minister have been suspended pending an investigation," a statement issued by Somali presidency said.

Mohamed also ordered the suspension of the country's navy commander who previously accused the prime minister of land grabbing and misuse of public land.

On Sunday, the prime minister and the president traded barbs as the political standoff in the country deepens.

Mohamed accused his prime minister of failing to undertake his mandate to lead the country through the polls as he was tasked.

Roble said the president was intentionally disrupting the ongoing general elections.​​​​​​​

