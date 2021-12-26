Senior security official among 4 killed in Somali capital blast

At least four soldiers, including a district security chief, were killed and three others wounded in a bomb blast in Somalia's capital Mogadishu late on Saturday night.

A vehicle carrying security personnel was targeted with a remote-controlled improvised explosive device in Mogadishu's Daynile district, a police officer told Anadolu Agency.

The blast took place in front of the district's main police station and the dead include Abdisamad Ugas Fara'ade​​​​​​​, the top security official in Daynile.

The attack was claimed by the al-Shabaab terrorist group.

It was the second bomb blast in the Horn of African country in less than 24 hours.

Earlier on Saturday afternoon, al-Shabaab claimed to have killed a senior security official in a bombing in the port city of Kismayo in Jubaland State.

That came on the heels of an al-Shabaab attack in Jubaland's Taabto town in which three officials, including the town's mayor and head of its town's taxation department, were gunned down.​​​​​​​