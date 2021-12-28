After Iraqi election ratification, Sadr calls for gov't formation

Leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada Al-Sadr, yesterday called for the formation of a "majority government" in Iraq, a day after a federal court approved the results of the country's parliamentary elections.

"I would like to thank everyone who contributed to this national democratic event, specifically the supreme judiciary, the federal court, the electoral commission, and the United Nations Secretary General's special representative to Iraq, Jeanine Plasschaert," Al-Sadr said on Twitter.

He called for "preserving peace by accelerating the formation of a national majority government, neither eastern nor western."

Iraq's top court yesterday ratified the results of the country's parliamentary elections, which took place on 10 October 2021. Under the Iraqi law, the ratification clears the way for a new parliament to hold its inaugural session within 15 days.

