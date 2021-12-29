ISIS claims killing Kurdish militia leader in Syria's Deir ez-Zor

The Islamic State group or ISIS has claimed responsibility for the killing of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) leader, Adham Dabash al-Abes in the town of Dhiban, east of Deir ez-Zor, in eastern Syria.

On Monday, the Hajin Military Council of the SDF announced that al-Abes along with one of his escorts had been killed in the town of Dhiban, east of Deir ez-Zor, without further details.

Later, ISIS claimed it targeted the car carrying al-Abes which resulted in his death and one of his escorts and the injury of a second escort.

The group has also claimed responsibility for the kidnapping of an unnamed SDF member in the town of Hajin and liquidating him at a later time as well as targeting the Kurdish militia's headquarters in the town of Dhiban with rocket-propelled grenades, which resulted in the injury of a number of soldiers and material damage to the building.

