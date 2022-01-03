Afghan refugee woman dies from severe cold on Turkish-Iranian border

An Afghan woman froze to death on the Turkish-Iranian border, local Turkish media reported on Sunday.

According to one report, an Afghan mother died from severe cold in an Iranian village close to the Turkish border while trying to enter Turkey illegally with her two children on 1 January.

"On 1 January, some social media accounts shared photos of the mother of two children frozen to death while she was trying to cross the Turkey-Iran border. Her children escaped by taking shelter in the village. An Iranian border official statement said.

The photo revealed the feet of the mother wrapped in plastic bags and the hands of the surviving children covered with their mother's socks, the report said.

Throughout 2021, Turkey prevented more than 120,000 irregular migrants from crossing the border between Iran and Turkey.

Afghan migrants fleeing their country aim to reach Europe by using Turkey as a transit country.

