US appoints envoy for Afghan women, girls, human rights

The US, on Wednesday, appointed a former State Department official, Rina Amiri, as a special envoy for Afghan women, girls, and human rights, Anadolu News Agency reports.

"As Special Envoy, she will work on issues of critical importance to me, this Administration, and US national security: the human rights and fundamental freedoms of women, girls, and other at-risk populations in all of their diversity," Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, said in a statement.

"We desire a peaceful, stable and secure Afghanistan, where all Afghans can live and thrive in political, economic and social inclusivity. Special Envoy Amiri will work closely with me toward that goal," he added.

Blinken also appointed Stephanie Foster as a senior advisor for women and girls issues within the State Department's Coordinator for Afghan Relocation Efforts (CARE) team.

"Two highly qualified and respected leaders will advance the State Department's vital work to support Afghan women, girls and human rights," he added.

Amiri served at the State Department under former President Barack Obama.

In late August, the US pulled out of Afghanistan after a 20-year military and diplomatic presence. The return of the Taliban left girls and women in the country with few educational options.