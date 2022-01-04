Sudan's Burhan calls for forming independent gov't

Sudan's Transitional Sovereign Council chief, Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, yesterday said that it was "important" to form an independent government.

"In the historical circumstance Sudan is experiencing, it is necessary to form an independent government with specific tasks agreed upon by all factions," Al-Burhan explained in a meeting with army officials.

He pointed out that the new government must work on "performing the transition tasks, including achieving peace and security, addressing people's livelihood issues, and holding elections."

"Achieving these goals requires the cohesion of the Sudanese people in order to advance the interests of the country and stay away from narrow partisan interests," the official added.

Addressing the Sudanese people, Al-Burhan stressed that the army was the "safety of the nation," noting that it would "remain coherent, guarding its land and its security, and will protect the democratic transition until the free elections."

Sudan's prime minister resigned Sunday amid a political deadlock and nationwide pro-democracy protests that led to a violent backlash by security organs. His actions have led to widespread protests calling for an end to military rule.

