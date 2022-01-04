Sudan closes bridges ahead of popular protests

Sudanese authorities yesterday announced the closure of eight out of ten bridges linking the capital Khartoum with Bahri and Omdurman ahead of mass popular protests calling for civilian rule, Anadolu reported.

The Technical Committee of the Security and Defence Council announced in a statement the closure of all eight bridges to traffic, leaving the Halfaya and Soba bridges open.

The announcement comes after the Sudanese popular resistance committees called for protests to be held today demanding a return to civilian rule in the country.

On Sunday Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok announced his resignation from his position against the backdrop of the political crisis in the country. This came after at least three people were killed in pro-democracy protests in the country.

Since 25 October, Sudan has witnessed protests in response to exceptional measures taken by army chief, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, including declaring a state of emergency, dissolving the Sovereignty Councils and transitional ministers, including Hamdok and placing him under house arrest.

Al-Burhan and Hamdok later signed a political agreement reinstating the prime minister to his position, however this did not placate the country's political forces who considered the deal an "attempt to legitimise the coup" and pledged to continue protests until "full civilian rule" is achieved.

Sudan: the prime minister's resignation leaves a dangerous political vacuum