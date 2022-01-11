Iran foreign minister arrives in Oman

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian arrived in the Omani capital, Muscat, yesterday on a one-day visit where he held talks to boost economic and trade cooperation, Iran's IRNA news agency reported.

Speaking to reporters upon his arrival in Muscat, Abdollahian said he will hold talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Al-Busaidi aimed at developing bilateral, regional and international relations.

The Iranian foreign minister stressed that Tehran is interested in strengthening bilateral relations with Oman in all fields, adding that "Iran is seeking to consolidate its relations with its neighbours".

Abdollahian stressed that "there are no restrictions or exceptions in establishing good relations between Iran and the countries of the region."

Foreign Ministry spokesman Saied Khatibzadeh said the next round of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia, hosted by Iraq, are on the agenda, adding that Tehran tried to continue talks with Riyadh and maintain stable relations despite the contentious files between the two countries.

Direct talks were held last year between Tehran and Riyadh in an effort to achieve reconciliation after decades of regional rivalry, with Iraq announcing in August that it had hosted a series of secret dialogues. Jordan also announced that it hosted some of the talks and the United States has expressed its support for the efforts.

Many saw the dialogue as a step towards a possible solution to the tensions caused by Iran and Saudi Arabia's aims to expand their influence in the region through proxy groups. The two countries formally cut ties with one another in 2016.

While those regional tensions were subtly seen in Lebanon, Syria and Iraq, they resulted in physical conflict in Yemen where the Saudi-led coalition has been battling the Iran-backed Shia Houthi group since 2015.

Reports also emerged in October that Tehran and Riyadh were planning on reopening their consulates in each other's countries over the following weeks.

Over the months, however, the talks have failed to yield progress, with Iran last month admitting that there was no development in the dialogue.