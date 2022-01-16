Iraqi militia hunts down Daesh militants in Baghdad

The Hashd al-Shaabi militia launched a military operation on Sunday to hunt down Daesh militants in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, reports Anadolu Agency.

In a statement, the pro-government Shia militia said its fighters searched several areas in the town of Tarmiyah in Baghdad. The militia said the operation aims to arrest militants holed up in rural areas outside cities, without giving any further details.

Last month, the militia launched a similar operation in eastern Iraq, targeting Daesh militants hiding in the Hamrin Mountains in the eastern Diaal province.

The Daesh terrorist group has an active presence in Tarmiyah, from where its militants launch attacks inside the Iraqi capital.

In 2017, Iraq declared victory over Daesh by reclaiming all territories the terrorist group controlled since the summer of 2014, which was estimated to be about a third of the country's territory.

The group, however, is reported to have still maintained sleeper cells in large areas in Iraq and occasionally launches sporadic attacks.

