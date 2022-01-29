Syria: Assad regime announces prosecuting US officials

The Syrian Bashar Al-Assad regime called on the US to withdraw its forces from Syrian territories, threatening that it would prosecute officials in the administration and US forces.

In a statement on Thursday evening, the Military Prosecution of the Assad regime declared that it would: "Prosecute officials in the administration and the US forces for the presence of evidence of violations committed by the US forces in Syria."

"Prosecutions will include not only the penal part, but also claims for victims' rights to compensation before competent national and international judicial authorities," the statement added.

The statement considered that the US presence in Syria is "unjustified", especially as the US did not obtain prior permission from the Assad government regarding this presence, nor did the United Nations Security Council authorise it.

The statement accused US forces of supporting the "separatist project" in north-eastern Syria, noting at the same time: "There is evidence that proves that many members of Daesh are receiving training from US soldiers."

The statement pointed out that Washington: "Deliberately ignored the recent events that took place in Al-Hasakah, along with the movements of Daesh prior to launching an attack on Ghweran prison."

The statement continued: "The Military Public Prosecution now has compelling evidence, confirming that the United States controls the organisation's movements and activities in Syria from its base in Al-Tanf."

It also added: "The Syrian Penal Code and the articles of the 1949 Geneva Convention will allow for prosecutions for all those involved in what the US occupation is doing within the Syrian territories, whether they are Syrians or foreigners."