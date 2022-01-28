Sources: US backed Syria fighters have not recaptured Hasakah prison

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have not recaptured the Al-Sina'a Prison in Al-Hasakah Governorate, northeastern Syria, a week after Daesh stormed it to free their fighters, local sources confirmed yesterday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the US-backed DF announced that they had taken full control of the prison, a make-shift detention facility that housed an estimated 4,000 Daesh fighters, as well as about 700-850 boys and teenagers born into Daesh families.

"The Peoples' Hammer Operation has culminated with our entire control of the Al-Sina'a Prison in Al-Hasakah and the surrendering of all Daesh terrorists," said SDF spokesman Farhad Shami on Twitter.

However, local sources said more than 100 Daesh militants are still hiding inside the prison buildings and have not yet surrendered their weapons.

The sources said the SDF and the US forces are waiting for the militants to run out of ammunition, food and water and surrender.

According to the sources, three Daesh militants yesterday attacked members of the SDF and the US forces near the prison while they were escorting a number of journalists, killing an SDF soldier and injuring two others.

The SDF killed two of the attackers and captured another.

