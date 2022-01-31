330 people killed in Daesh prison break in Syria, report finds

Some 320 people have been killed since Daesh militants attacked Al-Sina'a Prison in northeast Syria on 20 January, a war monitor said yesterday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), which relies on a network of sources inside the war-torn country, said that 246 Daesh militants, 79 Kurdish fighters and seven civilians have been killed so far in the assault.

SOHR said the death toll is likely to rise "because there are dozens of people who are wounded, others who are still missing, and information about more casualties" on both sides.

Chairman Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP that "the newly discovered bodies were inside and outside the prison."

Earlier on Saturday, AFP reported that a truck had carried piles of bodies from an area near the prison, believed to be those of Daesh fighters. A bulldozer dumped more bodies onto the truck, which then headed to an unknown location, it added.

On 20 January, Daesh militants launched an attack on the Al-Sina'a Prison where nearly 3,000 Daesh suspects and about 700 children are detained by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

On Wednesday, an SDF spokesman announced that the group had regained control over the prison. However, sporadic fighting continues between SDF fighters and Daesh militants around the prison. Sources on the ground, however, denied the SDF's claim.

