Muslim Brotherhood slams 'members' who bring division to group

Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood announced on Sunday that its members who are working to divide the movement will be "disowned". The Brotherhood used its website to accuse "some members" of "violating its regulations and rejecting all attempts to unite the ranks."

It also declared that the committee given the responsibility of doing the work of the supreme guide is "invalid". Everyone who took part in the creation of the committee "has chosen to leave the group" because of such division.

In order to preserve its unity, it called on members to respect the allegiance pledge to the movement.

The past few months have seen administrative disputes between acting general guide Ibrahim Mounir and Mahmoud Hussein, the former Secretary-General of the Brotherhood. Mounir has decided to refer Hussein and others to an investigation, and has formed a committee to manage the group's affairs and hold internal elections to end the division.

The moves came after Hussein dismissed Mounir and announced the formation of a committee to carry out the supreme guide's duties.

