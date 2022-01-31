Egypt: official tries to discredit freed activist Rami Shaath

An official in Egypt's security services has sought to discredit freed Egyptian-Palestinian activist Rami Shaath after he disclosed details of his detention, Arabi21.com reported on Sunday. Shaath was released earlier this month after 900 days in prison and had his Egyptian citizenship taken from him.

"The claims of Rami Shaath… are used to garner public support for personal gains," claimed the anonymous official on the website of state-owned television. "He was given all of his rights during his detention, including full healthcare and visits." The latter, it is claimed, included visits by Shaath's wife at "exceptional" times. She has been deported from Egypt.

Shaath is a co-founder of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement in Egypt. He was detained over claims that he aided a "terrorist group". He has not yet commented on the official's remarks, but said earlier that, "Egypt has become a banana republic where people are afraid to speak in the streets."

According to Al Jazeera, Shaath said that of the hundreds of people with whom he shared cramped, crowded prison cells during his incarceration, "All faced the same exact accusation with absolutely no proof, no substance, no incidents, nothing. Just a few words they tell you and that is enough to keep you in detention."

He added that, at first, his fellow prisoners were mostly civil society activists or supporters of groups such as the Muslim Brotherhood. However, as time went on, more prisoners arrived who had been detained for still more arbitrary reasons, including a social media "like" for the wrong person or page.

He said up to 32 people shared cells of just 23 square metres. A single hole in the ground with a shower head above it served as toilet and washing facilities.