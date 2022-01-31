US condemns Houthi missile attack on Abu Dhabi

The US, on Monday, condemned the Iranian-backed Yemen-based Houthis' missile attack on Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Anadolu News Agency reports.

"We condemn the latest Houthi missile attack on Abu Dhabi," State Department spokesman, Ned Price, said on Twitter.

"While Israel's President is visiting the UAE to build bridges and promote stability across the region, the Houthis continue to launch attacks that threaten civilians," Price wrote.

The UAE's "air defence intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi terrorist group towards the country," the Defence Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

No damage was caused by the attack, the Ministry said.

It added that debris fell in an unpopulated area and there were no casualties.

The attack came on the same night that Israeli President, Isaac Herzog, met with Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on his first official visit to the UAE as the country's head of state.

Herzog will not interrupt his visit, presidential spokesperson, Eylon Levy, told Anadolu Agency, adding "the visit is expected to continue as planned."

Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014, when Iran-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital, Sana'a.

A Saudi-led coalition aimed at reinstating the Yemeni government has worsened the humanitarian situation.