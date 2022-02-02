Portuguese / Spanish / English

Remains of over 600 missing soldiers from Iran-Iraq war found

February 2, 2022 at 2:18 pm | Published in: Iran, Iraq, Middle East, News
An Iraqi soldier walk after their victory of the battle in Al-Howeizah swamps, north of Basra on March 22, 1985 [JEAN-CLAUDE DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images]
The Iraqi Red Crescent Society announced, Tuesday, that the remains of 629 soldiers who went missing during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war have been discovered, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Publishing the list of the names in coordination with the Prisoners and Missing Persons Department, the organisation also called on their families to receive the remains.

It did not mention when or where the remains were found.

Iran and Iraq occasionally exchange remains and bodies of soldiers based on a joint agreement they signed in Geneva in 2008.

Although there are no official figures on the number of missing soldiers in the eight-year war, it is estimated that around one million were killed on both sides.

