Footage shows wreckage of US military helicopter in NW Syria

Anadolu News Agency has shot a video of a US military helicopter, which an American official said was destroyed after it suffered a "technical malfunction" during the operation carried out against the Daesh ringleader in Syria's Idlib province on Thursday. This report is by Anadolu News Agency.

After the official told the press that one of the helicopters participating in the operation was destroyed after it suffered a technical malfunction, a team of Anadolu Agency journalists searched for the wreckage.

The wreckage was found in the town of Jinderes in the Afrin district, east of Idlib.

The footage showed that the helicopter was completely disintegrated and broken into small pieces, except for some parts.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, sources claimed that a female suicide bomber opened fire at the US Special Forces' helicopters before blowing herself up. Sources claimed that one of the helicopters was damaged and had to land in Jinderes.

READ: Daesh leader blows himself up in US raid in north-west Syria, which killed 13 others

The US forces carried out an operation after midnight in Syria's Idlib province.

Civil Defence teams reported that 13 people, including six children and four women, died in the raid.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, local security sources said that the US soldiers pulled one person from the house alive and took him away with them.

In a written statement, US President Joe Biden announced that US forces killed Daesh ringleader, Abu Ibrahim Al-Hashimi Al-Qurayshi.

Anadolu Agency also captured footage of the place where the raid took place.

The footage showed that some of the walls and ceiling of a house collapsed with the bombs dropped during the raid, the kitchen part was burned, all the furniture was destroyed and traces of blood are seen on the floor.

The video also showed the remnants of the ammunition used by the US soldiers.