Experts praise Lebanon's dismantling of Israel spy networks

Two experts have praised the qualitative security operation conducted by the Information Branch of the Lebanese Internal Security Forces which resulted in dismantling of 17 Israeli spy networks operating in various Lebanese territories and in Syria.

Palestinian writer and political analyst Ahmed Al-Hajj said the Israeli security and intelligence services are interested in Lebanon due to the openness and diversity of its society.

In an interview with Quds Press, Al-Hajj explained how the Israeli Mossad has played an active role in igniting the civil war in Lebanon, by supplying certain groups with weapons and ammunition, to ensure the continuity of the war.

"The Israeli Mossad has recently intensified intelligence activity in Lebanon, by publishing reports on the activities of the Palestinian resistance factions, especially Hamas, in the Palestinian refugee camps and gatherings," he said, adding that the initial information leaked from the investigations with the members of the network proved that the Mossad was monitoring Hamas offices and centres in Lebanon.

Al-Hajj feared the existence of "simultaneous plans to target Palestinian refugee camps, and assassinate targets", noting that the Israeli intelligence has long played a role in Arab and Islamic capitals.

Al-Hajj pointed out that dismantling the network "has a positive impact on the Lebanese and Palestinian resistance in Lebanon alike, as it would increase the extent of caution in their movements and activities."

Lebanese writer and political analyst, Ali Darbej, described the dismantling of the network as a pre-emptive blow to what the Israeli enemy may do in terms of "more penetration into the Lebanese and Palestinian societies, which are the incubators of the resistance project."

Darbej explained that in light of the Arab countries' rush to normalise relations with the Israeli occupation, the operation represented a "painful blow to normalisation efforts everywhere", especially since the vast majority of the region's peoples reject normalisation and collaborating with the Zionist entity."

"The Zionist entity is exploiting the difficult economic and social situation in Lebanon, Palestine and Syria, and the people's need for work and livelihood, and thus succeeds in what it wants to obtain," he added.

On Monday, Lebanon announced it had busted at least 17 Israeli spy networks, in one of the largest nationwide crackdowns in recent years.