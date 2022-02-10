Israel injures dozens of Palestinians in West Bank

Israeli occupation forces yesterday shot and wounded several Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, the Wafa news agency reported.

Local Palestinian sources reported that the Israeli occupation forces shot and wounded two Palestinian youths during a demonstration in Ein El-Sultan Refugee Camp in Jericho city. They were then transported to hospital where their condition was said to be moderate.

According to the sources, the demonstration was staged in protest against Israeli occupation forces stationed near a Jewish synagogue in Ein El Sultan Camp to provide protection for settlers to visit the site.

Occupation forces fired live rounds, tear gas canisters and stun grenades at the Palestinian protesters, who responded by burning tyres.

Several protesters were treated at the scene from tear-gas suffocation, according to the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

The PRCS said its crew dealt with seven injuries, including one by rubber-coated steel bullets fired by the Israeli army during the protests.

