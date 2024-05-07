26 EU member states call on Netanyahu for a ceasefire

Foreign ministers of 26 member countries of the European Union issued a joint statement reacting to Israel’s evacuation order to the city of Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip earlier today.

Foreign ministers called on Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, not to continue with the attack.

The European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, said that Israel should give up its land attack on Rafah and emphasised that the EU and the international community should take action to prevent such a scenario.

Borrell said Israel should abandon its ground attack on Rafah, adding that the EU and the international community could and should take action to prevent such a scenario.

“Israel’s evacuation order for civilians in Rafah heralds the worst: more war and famine,” Borrell shared in a post on social media platform X.

OPINION: The EU is careful not to antagonise Israel, so supports its genocide