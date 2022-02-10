MAB condemns entry of Israeli fascist hate preacher to UK

The Muslim Association of Britain (MAB) has today issued a statement condemning the entry into the UK of notorious Israeli hate preacher, Bezalel Smotrich.

Smotrich who heads the Religious Zionist Party, has openly called for the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians and claims that David Ben Gurion did not "finish the job" of clearing out the territory of its indigenous populations – the Palestinians.

MAB welcomed a tweet from the Board of British Deputies of British Jews who have distanced themselves from the controversial hate preacher.

MAB said it viewed Smotrich's presence in the UK as a threat to community harmony and public safety and called on the British government to immediately expel him from the country.

