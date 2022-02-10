Portuguese / Spanish / English

MAB condemns entry of Israeli fascist hate preacher to UK

February 10, 2022 at 2:17 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, UK
Religious Zionism Chairman Bezalel Smotrich on 12 August 2019 [JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images]
Leader of the religious Zionist Party Bezalel Smotrich on 12 August 2019 [JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images]
 February 10, 2022 at 2:17 pm

The Muslim Association of Britain (MAB) has today issued a statement condemning the entry into the UK of notorious Israeli hate preacher, Bezalel Smotrich.

Smotrich who heads the Religious Zionist Party, has openly called for the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians and claims that David Ben Gurion did not "finish the job" of clearing out the territory of its indigenous populations – the Palestinians.

MAB welcomed a tweet from the Board of British Deputies of British Jews who have distanced themselves from the controversial hate preacher.

MAB said it viewed Smotrich's presence in the UK as a threat to community harmony and public safety and called on the British government to immediately expel him from the country.

READ: Why Israeli fascists are more honest than liberal Zionists

Categories
Europe & RussiaIsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestineUK
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments