Hezbollah calls for Lebanon not to accept maritime border demarcation 

Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council of Hezbollah Sheikh Ali Damoush called for Lebanon not to accept the agreement to demarcate maritime borders that do not guarantee full Lebanese sovereignty, Al-Quds Al-Arabi reported on Friday.

Damoush announced in a statement: "We reject all forms of normalisation of ties with the enemy. It is not acceptable that the Lebanese accept any proposal, under American pressure, for the demarcation of maritime borders that do not respect Lebanese fuel and gas rights."

He accused the US administration of being the: "Biggest cheater, terror sponsor and supporter of corrupt and dictatorships around the globe."

According to Damoush, the US: "Interferes in the internal affairs of the countries and practices extortion on the different states in order to impose its own conditions."

Damoush indicated that the US administration is trying to impose its conditions through its envoy, who mediates the talks between Lebanon and Israel on the demarcation of maritime borders.

He accused the US administration of ignoring democratic values to achieve its own interests.

These remarks came following a proposal put down by US Senior Advisor for Global Energy Security Amos Hochstein.

In 2020, Lebanon reached a framework agreement on the demarcation of maritime borders mediated by the US and under the patronage of the United Nations.

Lebanon and Israel have so far held five rounds of indirect negotiations on the demarcation of maritime borders.