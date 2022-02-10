Lebanon: president meets US mediator to demarcate maritime border with Israel

Lebanese President Michel Aoun met with US envoy Amos Hochstein on Wednesday. Hochstein is mediating in the maritime border demarcation negotiations between Lebanon and Israel.

"Ambassador Hochstein briefed President Aoun on the outcomes of his contacts with Israel about the demarcation of the southern maritime borders, and made several suggestions," explained Aoun's office. "President Aoun expressed Lebanon's readiness to discuss the points raised during the meeting, which will be completed later, and stressed the continuation of communication with the American side to this end."

According to the official statement, the meeting also addressed the US role in overcoming the obstacles to Lebanon importing gas and electricity from Egypt, Jordan and Syria.

Lebanon is locked in a dispute with Israel over an area of 1,430 square kilometres in the Mediterranean Sea. The area apparently includes part of Israel's Karish gas field.

