Doctors Without Borders says helped treat influx of wounded in Yemen

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said yesterday that had received an influx of people with war-related injuries following fighting between pro-Yemeni government forces and the Houthis in Hajjah Governorate.

"There is a large influx of war-related injuries after the intensification of clashes on the Haradh and Bani Hassan fronts in Hajjah Governorate," MSF said in a statement.

"The Abs Hospital, supported by Doctors Without Borders, received a large influx of wounded, and additional medical supplies were sent to the hospital to enhance its ability to respond to emergency situations," it added.

Earlier yesterday, the Yemeni army announced, in a statement, the killing of 50 Houthis and the downing of ten booby-trapped drones in Hajjah Governorate.

Impoverished Yemen has been beset by violence and chaos since 2014, when the Houthis overran much of the country, including the capital, Sanaa. The crisis escalated in 2015 when a Saudi-led military coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains.

The war, in which the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK) back the Saudi-led coalition, has claimed the lives of more than 377,000 Yemenis and left 80 per cent of the population – about 30 million people – dependent on aid to survive, according to UN data. As a result, the international body has described the situation in Yemen as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

READ: Yemen calls for international action on its humanitarian crisis