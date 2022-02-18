Tunisian politician calls for forming 'national salvation front'

A Tunisian politician has called for forming a "national salvation front" to cruise the North African country out of its political crisis, Anadolu News Agency reports.

The call was made by Ahmed Najib Chebbi, a leading member of Al-Amal Party, during a gathering of political and parliamentary figures, organised on Thursday in the capital, Tunis, by protest group "Citizens Against Coup".

The event was held to show solidarity with former Justice Minister, Noureddine Bhairi.

"The time has come for a National Salvation Front to gather every Tunisian, regardless of his opinion and orientation," Chebbi said. "Everything is postponed until Tunisia's salvation from its political crisis is achieved."

Expressing solidarity with Bhairi, Chebbi held President Kais Saied and Interior Minister, Taoufik Charfeddine responsible for any consequences for his health.

Bhairi, 63, the deputy leader of Ennahda movement, was placed under house arrest by the Tunisian authorities on "terrorism-related charges."

He was transferred to the hospital in the northern city of Bizerte on 3 January after his health deteriorated because of a hunger strike.

Tunisian prosecutors accuse Bhairi of issuing false identity documents to a Syrian couple when he was serving as Justice Minister. One-half of the couple was previously linked to terror cases committed outside Tunisian territory.

The Ennahda Party, the largest bloc in the suspended parliament, said the accusations were "politicised."

Tunisia has been in political turmoil since Saied ousted the government on 25 July, suspended parliament and assumed executive authority.

While Saied insists his "exceptional measures" are meant to "save" the country, critics have accused him of orchestrating a coup.

