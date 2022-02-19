Joint military drills between Global Coalition Against Daesh, Kurdish militias

The Global Coalition Against Daesh has carried out military drills jointly with the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the Deir ez-Zur countryside, east Syria, Anadolu Agency reported on Friday.

The joint military drills started on Friday morning in the northeast of Deir ez-Zur.

Armed vehicles and tens of US soldiers training SDF militias took part in the military drills.

The US soldiers showed the SDF militias how to use the artillery, mortars and anti-tank missiles.

During the military drills, the Global Coalition's warplanes and helicopters hovered over the area.

The Global Coalition has been repeatedly carrying out joint military drills with Kurdish militias under the pretext of fighting Daesh and facing off its alleged terrorist threats.

