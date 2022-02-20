Fresh protests demanding full civilian rule in Sudan

Thousands of Sudanese staged fresh protests in the capital Khartoum on Sunday to demand full civilian rule, Anadolu reports.

Protesters chanted anti-military slogans and waved banners calling for civilian rule, as they marched towards the presidential palace in Khartoum, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter on the ground.

"No to military rule," and "Full civilian state" were among banners carried by protesters.

Sunday's rallies came amid a spate of arrests of opposition figures in Sudan in recent days.

The Sudanese Professional Association, which spearheaded protests against former President Omar al-Bashir, said more than 200 people have been arrested by security forces.

Since Oct. 25 last year, Sudan has witnessed protests in response to exceptional measures taken by army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, most notably the imposition of a state of emergency and the dissolution of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's transitional government, a move decried by political forces as a "military coup".

At least 81 protesters have been killed in protests against the military since then, according to local medics.

Prior to the military takeover, Sudan was governed by a sovereign council of military and civilian officials tasked with overseeing the transition period until elections in 2023.

