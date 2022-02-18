Sudan's Hemedti announces release of detained protesters

The vice president of the Sudanese Transitional Sovereignty Council, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, nicknamed Hemedti, yesterday announced the release of detained peaceful protesters from the country's prisons, Anadolu reported.

Sudanese news agency SUNA said Hemedti, who is also commander of the Rapid Support Forces, announced the release of detained protesters without further details, as well as the release of all Rapid Support Forces employees convicted of disciplinary offences and the payment of their fines.

The announcement came on the sidelines of the signing of a tripartite memorandum of understanding between the Child Protection Unit in Rapid Support, the Sudanese National Commission for Human Rights and the Arab Organisation for Human Rights in the capital, Khartoum, according to SUNA.

The news agency said the MoU aims to build the capacity of the security sector staff in human rights, justice and civil society, based on international standards.

Hemdeti stressed in his remarks that human rights are one of the concerns of the Rapid Support Forces.

Opposition forces and human rights organisations accuse the Sudanese authorities of arresting political leaders and dozens of activists in the resistance committees responsible for organising demonstrations in the country.

