Israel will side with US in Ukraine crisis, says FM

If a war broke out between Russia and Ukraine, Israel would naturally stand by its ally, the United States, despite its interest in maintaining good relations with the Russians, the Israeli foreign minister announced yesterday.

Yair Lapid told Channel 12 that the Israeli intelligence assessment differed from the US and the UK's. Noting that his government had "lower estimates for a possible Russian invasion on Ukraine."

"But we are certainly ready for any scenario," he stressed.

On whether Israel would participate in the sanctions imposed on Russia, Lapid explained that his country was "looking into the matter, despite our desire to maintain good relations with Moscow."

