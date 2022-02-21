Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel will side with US in Ukraine crisis, says FM

February 21, 2022 at 5:34 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Europe & Russia, Israel, Middle East, News, Russia, UK, Ukraine, US
JERUSALEM - FEBRUARY 10: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY – MANDATORY CREDIT - "ISRAELI FOREIGN MINISTRY / HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock hold a joint press conference after their meeting in Jerusalem on February 10, 2022. ( Israeli Foreign Ministry - Anadolu Agency )
Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in Jerusalem on February 10, 2022. [Israeli Foreign Ministry - Anadolu Agency]
If a war broke out between Russia and Ukraine, Israel would naturally stand by its ally, the United States, despite its interest in maintaining good relations with the Russians, the Israeli foreign minister announced yesterday.

Yair Lapid told Channel 12 that the Israeli intelligence assessment differed from the US and the UK's. Noting that his government had "lower estimates for a possible Russian invasion on Ukraine."

"But we are certainly ready for any scenario," he stressed.

On whether Israel would participate in the sanctions imposed on Russia, Lapid explained that his country was "looking into the matter, despite our desire to maintain good relations with Moscow."

