Israel prepares for possible wave of immigration from Ukraine

Israeli authorities are preparing for a possible wave of migrants from Ukraine in light of the continuous tension between Russian and Ukraine, Israel Hayom has reported.

According to the daily, a detailed emergency plan was formulated in case thousands of Jews decide to flee to Israel in the event of war.

Immigrant and Absorption Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata chaired the emergency meetings on the issue with representatives of hotels in attendance.

"If 5,000 people come to Israel in one week, this is an event that needs to be prepared for," an informed source told the Israeli daily.

"These are much larger numbers than the Immigrant and Absorption and other bodies are used to," the source added.

The emerging plan includes preparations at Ben Gurion Airport for the absorption of immigrants, including the delivery of identity cards, their stay at absorption centres or hotels and hostels, and escorts at the beginning of their stay in Israel.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry continues to call on Israelis in Ukraine to leave the country immediately.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Friday: "Action must be taken so that Israelis understand that a late rescue can be complicated and dangerous."