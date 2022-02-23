Algeria accuses Morocco, Israel of funding French series defaming the country

Official Algerian media has accused Morocco and Israel of funding the French series, Secret Algeria, which discusses what is known as the Algerian "Black Decade", characterised by a civil war beginning in 1991 and ending at the beginning of the following decade in 2002, Quds Net News reported yesterday.

The series was filmed in Morocco. With Algeria accusing the Moroccan king, his senior Moroccan-Jewish adviser, André Azoulay, and Israel of funding it in order to destabilise the Algiers.

The Algerian News Agency reported geopolitical expert, Hassan Qassimi, saying: "This series was introduced by its producer as an imaginative work; however, it comes in the frame of destabilising Algeria."

The series narrates a story of a German arms dealer, who reached a deal with the Algerian army to sell thousands of automatic guns and modern rocket launchers. It reveals the corruption in Algerian official circles.

According to Qassimi, there is a "conspiracy being manipulated against the National Algerian Army through this series because this army is defending the sovereignty and safety of the country, which is a source of worry for some foreign sides on the Western borders and overseas." Adding that it is directed by an "unknown director" from the Zionist entity who has ties "with the Moroccan royal court."

He added that the show comes as Algeria is working on establishing economic and security partnerships with the EU, Russia, China, the US and the Arab world.

READ: Morocco establishes military zone near border with Algeria