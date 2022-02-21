Morocco establishes military zone near border with Algeria

Morocco has established a military zone on the eastern border with Algeria, which is the first time it has adopted a strategic military decision. This indicates a new development in light of the absence of trust between the two countries due to the crisis between them, which has reached the extent of preparing for war.

Morocco announced its decision on Saturday, which includes a step to create an eastern military zone aimed at generalising the defence system and military living in the southern region, on the eastern areas extending along the Moroccan-Algerian border, with a length of 1,559 km.

The decision stipulates the establishment of stationary military units, residential compounds associated with the Moroccan army and the supremacy of the military law, in some cases. Major-General Mohamed Mekdad is appointed to conduct military oversight of this zone. Morocco will gather many military forces to the border line between the two countries.

Morocco established one military zone in the Western Sahara region, disputed with the Polisario Front. This was because of the war that the region has witnessed during the seventies and eighties of the last century, until a truce was signed in 1991. This was prior to the announcement by the Polisario Front of non-compliance with the truce and the resumption of attacks in November 2020.

It is called the southern military region and includes the Sahara and undisputed Moroccan lands, and its leadership is in the city of Agadir.

In the eastern military zone, the army will assume civilian and military tasks, namely combating cross-border crime, smuggling and illegal immigration and, in particular, strengthening capabilities to defend Morocco's territorial integrity.

Morocco took the decision after the crisis with Algeria, which reached a diplomatic boycott last August, the threat of war and the establishment of a military zone by Algeria for a long time on its borders with Morocco. It is understood, from the decision of the Kingdom of Morocco, that to establish the military zone is to prepare for the worst case scenarios, which is the possibility of a war erupting with Algeria.

The two countries have been in an arms race for 10 years. Morocco accuses Algeria of undermining its territorial integrity through supporting the Polisario, while Algeria is accusing Morocco of bringing Israel into the Arab Maghreb region to destabilise it, because it is a resistance region.