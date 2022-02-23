Algeria affirms support for Gulf security

Algerian President, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, said his country will not accept compromising the security of the Gulf States, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Tebboune met with members of the Algerian community in Kuwait, Tuesday, evening during the first day of his visit to the Gulf country, coming from Qatar, the Algerian State News Agency reported Wednesday.

"With regard to the Gulf, despite the geographical distance, we in the Maghreb [region] are trying to approach them and defend them," he said, affirming that Algeria will never accept undermining the security of Kuwait, Qatar or Saudi Arabia.

Tebboune, however, did not clarify the type of threats that affect these countries.

Algeria maintains good relations with Iran, which most of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries accuse of threatening the security of the region, accusations that Tehran denies.

In January, the Algerian Foreign Ministry condemned, in a statement, the Houthi rebel attacks that targeted the Emirati capital, Abu Dhabi, and reiterated rejection "of all actions that would undermine the security and stability in this country and the region."

