Israel tightens restrictions on Palestinian prisoners

February 23, 2022 at 10:17 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
A Palestinian flag is pictured on the fence of Israel's Ofer prison near the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, on July 12, 2021 [ABBAS MOMANI/AFP via Getty Images]
The Israel Prison Service (IPS) yesterday imposed new collective sanctions on Palestinian prisoners inside the Ofer Prison, Anadolu reported.

The Palestinian Prisoners Club (PPC) said, according to a statement reported by Anadolu, the IPS imposed fines on the prisoners and prevented family visits. The measures come as part of the continuous Israeli violations against Palestinian prisoners across Israeli prisons, the PPC added.

The IPS is trying to stop prisoners taking action against its plans to tighten restrictions imposed on them, the PPC said.

Palestinian prisoners are protesting against the increasing Israeli restrictions, which were tightened after six detainees escaped in September last year.

As of January, the number of Palestinian prisoners inside Israeli jails was 4,500, including 500 held under administrative detention – without charge or trial.

READ: Israel's oppression of Palestinian prisoners may lead to protests, experts warn

