Riyadh to host Islamic Development Bank's annual meeting, golden jubilee this week

The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group will organise its annual meeting and golden jubilee in the capital, Riyadh, this week, Anadolu Agency reports.

Starting on Saturday, the four-day event will be made under the main theme, “Cherishing our Past, Charting our Future: Originality, Solidarity and Prosperity”, marking the Bank’s 50 years of fostering socio-economic development.

Economy and finance ministers from member countries will participate in the event.

A number of forums, seminars and meetings will take place during this gathering including the Governors Roundtable Meeting, the 18th IsDB Global Forum on Islamic Finance, IsDB Group 2024 Private Sector Forum, the Role of SMEs in Saudi Vision 2030, Charting a Course for Augmenting SDGs Financing, Leveraging Islamic Finance for Developing Sustainable and Resilient Infrastructure, Arab Coordination Group Forum, Future Vision Symposium, General Assembly of Federation of Consultants from Islamic Countries (FCIC).

Side events will host high-level attendees from governments, international and regional organisations, the private sector, academia and civil society.

Last year, the Bank’s annual meeting was held in the Saudi port city of Jeddah.

